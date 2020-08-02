Osuna will return to Houston to undergo an MRI after leaving Saturday's game with right arm discomfort, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Osuna recorded one out and allowed an infield hit -- which came around to score -- before exiting Saturday's game. The Astros are already dealing with a plethora of injuries to the pitching staff, so losing their closer for any period of time would be a significant blow. It's unclear if a stint on the injured list will be necessary, but the 25-year-old at least figures to be unavailable for the next few days. Ryan Pressly made his season debut Saturday after dealing with elbow soreness and should be in the mix for saves while Osuna is sidelined.