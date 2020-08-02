The Astros placed Osuna on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right arm soreness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Houston closer will go on the shelf one day after exiting early in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Angels with the injury. Cy Sneed came on to replace Osuna in that contest and blew the save opportunity, but Ryan Pressly -- who returned from an elbow issue Saturday and pitched earlier in the contest -- likely profiles as the top candidate to close while Osuna is sidelined. The Astros sent Osuna in for an MRI prior to placing him on the IL, but the team has yet to offer a timetable for his return.