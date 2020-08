The Astros are hoping Osuna (elbow) can return later this season after rehabbing, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Osuna has been sidelined all month with an elbow injury. It was originally thought that the right-hander would require Tommy John surgery, but it sounds like he's going to attempt to rehab his elbow after receiving a second opinion. He's still shut down from throwing. Ryan Pressly should continue to serve as Houston's closer in the meantime.