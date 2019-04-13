Osuna picked up his fifth save of the season, pitching a scoreless third of an inning in Friday's 10-6 win over the Mariners.

This game had no business being a save chance but turned into one when Seattle had a ninth-inning uprising against Chris Devenski. Osuna entered with two men on base and the tying run in the on-deck circle. His one pitch produced a flyout and earned him the save, his fifth in five opportunities.