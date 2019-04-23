Osuna finished out Monday's 9-5 loss to the Twins with a scoreless inning.

Osuna had gone seven days without pitching, which explains why he was used in a meaningless, non-save situation. Other than the two hits and run he allowed on April 5, Osuna has fired blanks. He has a 0.96 ERA and nine strikeouts without a walk in 9.1 innings.

