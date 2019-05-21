Astros' Roberto Osuna: Locks down 12th save
Osuna worked around a hit to toss a scoreless ninth inning Monday, striking out one batter and earning a save over the White Sox.
Osuna continues his dominance in 2019, moving to 12-for-12 in save opportunities on the year. The 24-year-old is rocking an ERA and WHIP of 0.42 along with a terrific 19:2 K:BB. Barring a drastic change, Osuna will be one of the game's elite closers all season.
