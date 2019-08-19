Osuna allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save against Oakland on Sunday.

Osuna allowed a leadoff single to Mark Canha but quickly erased it with a double-play ball. The 24-year-old is now 27-of-32 in save chances with a 2.92 ERA this season. It was his first save chance since allowing three runs and blowing an opportunity against Baltimore last Sunday.

