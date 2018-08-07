Astros' Roberto Osuna: Makes debut, pitches eighth inning
Osuna (1-0) retired the side in order in the eighth inning and was credited with the win in Monday's 3-1 victory over San Francisco.
Osuna made his debut for the Astros and it was a strong one. He needed just five pitches (all strikes) to retire all three batters faced. Manager A.J. Hinch eschewed the notion of easing Osuna into the mix in a low-leverage situation, instead bringing the right-hander into face Andrew McCutcheon and Buster Posey with Houston down by a run. He was credited with the win when Marwin Gonzalez launched a three-run home run in the ninth inning. Hector Rondon nailed down the save.
