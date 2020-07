Osuna (not injury related) allowed one hit in the ninth inning of Saturday's 7-2 win over the Mariners.

Osuna had a somewhat slow start to summer camp, which left his status in doubt for the season opener. He didn't appear Friday, but it didn't take long for the 25-year-old reliever to get in a game. Osuna may compete with Ryan Pressly for save chances in the early weeks of 2020, but it's expected the former will ultimately assume full closer duties soon.