Astros' Roberto Osuna: Makes second appearance for Astros
Osuna mopped up Thursday's 8-6 loss to the Mariners, working around a one-out single in a scoreless ninth inning.
This was Osuna's second appearance since joining the Astros after he was reinstated following a 75-game suspension. Manager A.J. Hinch told Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle that he intends to use Osuna in high-leverage spots, but also needs to make sure all of his relievers get enough work, hence having Osuna pitch in a low-leverage situation Thursday.
More News
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: Makes debut, pitches eighth inning•
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: Reinstated from suspension•
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: Throws scoreless inning in minors•
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: To make rehab appearance at Double-A•
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: Traded to Houston•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Rehab shifts to High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...