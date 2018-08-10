Astros' Roberto Osuna: Makes second appearance for Astros

Osuna mopped up Thursday's 8-6 loss to the Mariners, working around a one-out single in a scoreless ninth inning.

This was Osuna's second appearance since joining the Astros after he was reinstated following a 75-game suspension. Manager A.J. Hinch told Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle that he intends to use Osuna in high-leverage spots, but also needs to make sure all of his relievers get enough work, hence having Osuna pitch in a low-leverage situation Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories