Osuna pitched a scoreless inning, striking out one in Friday's game against St. Louis.

Osuna made his second Grapefruit League appearance and has had no issues thus far, striking out three and allowing one hit in two scoreless innings. He's the lone returning reliever to throw in multiple games. Osuna missed 75 games last year due to a suspension, limiting him to a career-low 38 innings, so it's not surprising to see him ahead of other bullpen regulars. He's poised to enter the season as the primary closer for a team well-stocked in offense and starting pitching.

