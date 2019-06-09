Osuna retired the final batter of Sunday's game against the Orioles to pick up the save.

Osuna entered the ninth inning with runners on first and second base and two outs in a four-run ballgame, and he managed to retire the final hitter on a groundout. The 24-year-old was hit with his second blown save of the season Thursday night against the Mariners, but he managed to bounce back to close out the series with a victory. He owns a 2.15 ERA and 0.68 WHIP with a 28:4 K:BB through 29.1 innings this year.