Osuna tossed a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 21st save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Rangers.

The Houston closer is now 4-for-4 on save chances in July, and his 2.21 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 43:8 through 40.2 innings remain excellent. The club may well add bullpen help at the trade deadline, but Osuna's job appears to be secure.