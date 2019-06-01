Osuna worked a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 16th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the A's.

The right-hander has now given the Astros two clean outings in a row after getting tagged for five runs over a three-appearance stretch over the weekend. On the season, Osuna still has a sharp 2.05 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB through 26,1 innings, and he's converted 16 of his 17 save chances.