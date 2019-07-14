Osuna gave up a run on two hits and a walk in an inning of relief Saturday but still recorded his 20th save of the season in a 7-6 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

The Astros scored twice in the top of the 11th inning, and they needed both of them after Osuna gave up a run for the second straight appearance coming out of the All-Star break. The right-hander still has solid numbers on the year, posting a 2.33 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 40:8 K:BB through 38.2 innings while converting 20 of 23 save chances, and barring a complete collapse his hold on the closer role appears secure.