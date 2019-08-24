Osuna struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 31st save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Angels.

The right-hander is on a roll, notching saves in five straight appearances without allowing a run. On the year, Osuna is now 31-for-36 on save chances with a 2.73 ERA and 55:9 K:BB through 52.2 innings.