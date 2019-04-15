Astros' Roberto Osuna: Nails down seventh save
Osuna didn't allow a baserunner while striking out two in the ninth inning to record his seventh save of the season Sunday in a 3-2 win over the Mariners.
Osuna pitched a perfect ninth inning to nail down another save Sunday. The 24-year-old has been spectacular, only surrendering a hit in one outing and not allowing a baserunner in his last five games. Osuna has seven saves with a 1.08 ERA and 9:0 K:BB through nine appearances this season.
