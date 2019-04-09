Osuna got the save against the Yankees on Monday, retiring the side without allowing a baserunner in the ninth inning to close out Houston's 4-3 victory. He didn't record a strikeout or a walk.

The right-hander bagged his third save of the season with a drama-free effort, needing just six pitches to dispatch of the Yankees in order and finish off the one-run victory. Osuna is off to a great start to the season, as he's yielded just one earned run in his five appearances, and he should continue to be a steady source of saves at the back end of Houston's bullpen.