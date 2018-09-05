Astros' Roberto Osuna: Notches 13th save

Osuna pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save Tuesday against the Twins. He allowed one hit while recording no walks and no strikeouts.

Osuna came into the ninth with a runner on and was able to induce a flyout before giving up a single and getting Max Kepler to line into a game-ending double play. Osuna is 4-for-4 in save chances with a 1.93 ERA in 14 innings of work since joining the Astros. Altogether he's converted 13 of 14 save opportunities this season and sports a 28:3 K:BB in 29.1 innings.