Astros' Roberto Osuna: Notches 19th save

Osuna tossed a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out one while picking up the save Monday against Toronto.

Osuna struck out the first batter of the frame and after allowing the tying run to the plate, he induced two flyballs to seal the victory. The 23-year-old has racked up eight saves in his previous 10 appearances and figures to have the closer's role locked down heading into the postseason. He's posted a 2.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 32 punchouts over 36 innings this year.