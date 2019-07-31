Osuna worked a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 24th save of the season in a 2-0 win over Cleveland.

He needed only six pitches (five strikes) to breeze through Cleveland's 9-1-2 hitters. Osuna had been tagged for runs in each of his prior three appearances, so Tuesday's effort was reassuring, but the Houston closer still has a 5.87 ERA in 7.2 innings since the All-Star break.