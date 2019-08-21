Osuna pitched a perfect ninth inning against the Tigers on Tuesday, striking out one batter to earn the save.

Osuna came on to protect a three-run lead and had little trouble setting Detroit down in order, needing only 12 pitches (nine strikes) to close out the game. The 24-year-old has converted 29 of 34 save opportunities this season while compiling a 2.81 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 54:8 K:BB in 51.1 innings.