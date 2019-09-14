Play

Osuna allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 33rd save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Royals.

The 24-year-old has been shaky at times in the second half, posting a 4.50 ERA since the All-Star break, but he looked sharp in this one. Osuna is now six saves shy of his career high with 13 games left on the schedule for the Astros.

