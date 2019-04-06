Astros' Roberto Osuna: Notches second save
Osuna gave up a run on two hits while striking out two in an inning of work to record his second save of the season in Friday's 3-2 win over the A's.
The run scored on a strange sequence. With a runner on first and two outs, Osuna threw a ball over Ramon Laureano's head that was initially ruled to have glanced off his helmet, but after the Astros challenged it, the call was changed to a wild pitch and no HBP -- putting the runner on second and sending Laureano back to the plate, where he promptly rapped out an RBI single. Osuna's 4:0 K:BB through three innings to kick off 2019 is strong, and while the Astros have plenty of other power arms in their bullpen, the 24-year-old seems very secure in the closer role.
