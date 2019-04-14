Osuna struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his sixth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Mariners.

The right-hander continues to roll, and Osuna now has a 1.23 ERA and 7:0 K:BB through 7.1 innings while converting all six of his save chances. The Astros have plenty of power arms in their bullpen should the 24-year-old falter at any point, but so far Osuna isn't giving Houston any reason to remove him from ninth-inning duty.