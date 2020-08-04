Astros manager Dusty Baker said, "The reality is it's probably not really good news," when asked about Osuna's elbow injury Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Osuna underwent an MRI on Monday after leaving Saturday's game against the Angels with what was first called "right arm discomfort" and then "right elbow soreness." Baker's response seemingly indicates that a more serious diagnosis is coming soon, though it's not yet clear what exactly that will be. Ryan Pressly is the primary candidate to close in Osuna's absence.