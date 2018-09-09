Astros' Roberto Osuna: Picks up 15th save

Osuna picked up his 15th save of the season Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning.

Osuna was shaky in this one, allowing a run on a pair of singles and a walk before getting J.D. Martinez to ground into a double play to end the game. The save was his second in as many days, and the 23-year-old closer is now a perfect 6-for-6 in save chances since joining the Astros at the end of July. Osuna may not be available for Sunday's series finale after pitching consecutive days, leaving Hector Rondon to cover the ninth inning should a save opportunity arise.