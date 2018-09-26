Astros' Roberto Osuna: Picks up 20th save
Osuna logged a perfect six-pitch ninth inning Tuesday against the Blue Jays to pick up his 20th save of the season.
He is now 20-for-21 in save chances this season. Earlier in the day, domestic assault charges against Osuna were dropped because the complainant, who lives in Mexico, made clear that she would not travel to Toronto to testify. Osuna agreed to stay away from the alleged victim for one year and continue counseling. He is the Astros' unquestioned closer as the postseason draws near.
