Astros' Roberto Osuna: Picks up first save for Astros
Osuna earned his first save with the Astros on Wednesday against the Mariners, pitching a clean inning and striking out one batter.
Osuna was announced as Houston's primary closer Tuesday but went on to pitch in a setup role in that day's game. He did get the save chance Wednesday, retiring the top three Mariners' hitters in order. It appears as though the Astros will call on Osuna to face the toughest parts of the opposition's order going forward, which may or may not come in the ninth inning, though manager A.J. Hinch did state that Osuna would get the "majority of the save opportunities." It may take some time for clarity to emerge.
