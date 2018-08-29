Astros' Roberto Osuna: Picks up win against A's

Osuna (2-2) picked up the win Wednesday against the A's, allowing just one hit while striking out the side.

It was an nice bounce-back effort from Osuna, who took the loss Tuesday. He served up a double to Jed Lowrie but needed just 12 pitches (nine strikes) to fan the other three batters he faced before Tyler White ended things in the bottom half of the inning. The closer now owns a solid 2.45 ERA and 13:2 K:BB to go with a pair of saves across 11 appearances with the Astros. That said, he's pitched two consecutive days -- and four times in the last five days -- so he'll likely be unavailable for Thursday's series opener against the Angels, leaving Hector Rondon to take the mound should a save opportunity arise.