Astros' Roberto Osuna: Pitches in setup role Tuesday
Osuna allowed one run on three hits and struck out three over one inning in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.
Osuna entered the game to start the eighth inning with the Astros ahead, 3-1, before Hector Rondon picked up his 14th save in the ninth inning. The deployment of relievers was notable because manager A.J. Hinch declared earlier in the day that Osuna would be the team's primary closer. Hinch later clarified his plan for closing out games, telling Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle that "using the plan that I can use these guys at any given time is still the best plan moving forward." It looks like Tuesday's plan was to have Osuna -- the new closer -- face the heart of the Mariners order, then have Rondon face the lower third. As Hinch stated earlier in the day, we expect Osuna will get a "majority of the save opportunities" going forward; however, circumstances dictated he be used in the eighth inning Tuesday.
