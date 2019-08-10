Osuna allowed one hit but also posted a strikeout during the ninth inning in a 3-2 victory against the Orioles to post his 26th save of the season Friday.

The right-hander gave up runs in three straight outings towards the end of July, but he's rebounded with three straight scoreless frames in three saves. Osuna is 26-for-30 in save chances with a 3-2 record. He also owns a 2.51 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 46.2 innings this year.