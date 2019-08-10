Astros' Roberto Osuna: Posts 26th save
Osuna allowed one hit but also posted a strikeout during the ninth inning in a 3-2 victory against the Orioles to post his 26th save of the season Friday.
The right-hander gave up runs in three straight outings towards the end of July, but he's rebounded with three straight scoreless frames in three saves. Osuna is 26-for-30 in save chances with a 3-2 record. He also owns a 2.51 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 46.2 innings this year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...