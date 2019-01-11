Osuna and the Astros avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The exact terms of the deal are not yet known. Osuna picked up 12 saves down the stretch for the Astros after a mid-season trade from Toronto, posting a 1.99 ERA in 22.2 innings for his new team. He lines up as the Astros' closer again this season, though the team has a number of quality bullpen arms behind him if he slumps.