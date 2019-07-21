Astros' Roberto Osuna: Records 22nd save
Osuna gave up one run on one hit and no walks while striking out two through one inning to record his 22nd save in a 5-3 win over the Rangers on Sunday.
Entering the ninth inning with a three-run lead, Osuna allowed a solo home run off his fastball before rebounding to nail down his 22nd save. Osuna has five saves in July and has a 2.38 ERA through 42 appearances this season.
