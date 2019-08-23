Astros' Roberto Osuna: Records 30th save
Osuna recorded a one-out save while allowing one walk against the Tigers on Thursday.
After Joe Biagini gave up back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning, Osuna was called upon to protect what was left of a 6-3 lead. With one on and two outs, the right-hander extended the threat by giving up a walk to Ronny Rodriguez. Dawel Lugo then cranked a ball to deep right field, but luckily Josh Reddick was there in time to make the catch at the wall, narrowly preventing a three-run homer. The save was Osuna's 30th of the season and marks the third time he has saved 30 games or more. The 24-year-old now owns an impressive 2.79 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 54:9 K:BB.
