Astros' Roberto Osuna: Reinstated from suspension
The Astros reinstated Osuna (suspension) from the restricted list and added him to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Houston cleared a spot for Osuna, who was acquired from the Blue Jays on Monday, by placing Lance McCullers (elbow) on the 10-day disabled list. While he was serving his 80-game suspension, Osuna kept his arm conditioned with seven one-inning minor-league rehab appearances, during which he allowed no runs and struck out nine. The Astros likely traded for Osuna with the intent of installing him as their primary closer, but the team could prefer to ease the 23-year-old into that role while he gets comfortable with his new environment.
