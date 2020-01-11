Play

Osuna signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Astros on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Osuna nailed down 38 saves in 2019, posting a 2.63 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with a 73:12 K:BB across 65 innings. He'll enter the 2020 campaign with the closer's job well in hand.

