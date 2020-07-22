Astros general manager James Click said that Osuna (not injury related) was able to complete a bullpen session in Houston on Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

According to Click, Astros pitching coach Brent Strom raved about how Osuna looked while throwing in what marked the reliever's first known bullpen session since he reported to summer camp. Manager Dusty Baker hasn't offered many specifics regarding why Osuna's ramp-up process during camp has been slower than the team's other relievers, beyond noting that it wasn't the result of any injury. Now that he's back on the mound, Osuna probably won't need much time to get his arm conditioned for the one-inning workload he'll be in store for in most games during the season, but he's still far from a lock to be included on the Astros' Opening Day roster. If that's the case, Baker said that Ryan Pressly will serve as Houston's closer until Osuna is deemed ready to go.