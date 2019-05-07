Osuna struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his eighth save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Royals.

The right-hander has yet to blow a save this season, and Osuna's 0.59 ERA and 12:0 K:BB through 15.1 innings remains exceptional. He'll stumble at some point -- even though he's never posted a WHIP of 1.00 or above, his current 0.21 mark is still unsustainable -- but so far the 24-year-old is establishing himself as an elite closing option for the Astros.