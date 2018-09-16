Astros' Roberto Osuna: Secures 18th save

Osuna allowed a home run and struck out one batter while recording his 18th save in Sunday's 5-4 win over Arizona.

Osuna came in with two runners on and one out in the ninth. He allowed a sacrifice fly before coughing up a two-run shot to Daniel Descalso. Despite the shaky outing, the 23-year-old is now 18-of-19 in save chances this season with a 2.65 ERA.