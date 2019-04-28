Osuna (2-0) earned the win against the Indians on Saturday by firing two scoreless innings. He allowed one hit, zero walks and recorded one strikeout.

Osuna kept Cleveland off the board during the ninth and tenth innings and Tony Kemp hit a walkoff home run to give him the win. The 24-year-old has been dominant to begin the season with a 0.73 ERA, 0.24 WHIP and 10:0 K:BB through 12.1 innings, and is a perfect 7-for-7 in save opportunities.