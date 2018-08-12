Astros' Roberto Osuna: Tagged with loss
Osuna (1-1) took the loss after allowing one run on two hits while striking out one over one inning in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.
Osuna entered the game in the 10th inning after closer Hector Rondon blew the save in the ninth. After getting the first out, he allowed a single to Dee Gordon and a double to Mitch Haniger, producing the first run he's allowed in four appearances since being acquired by Houston. It's doubtful if Osuna shut down the M's, it would have altered the closer situation in the mind of manager A.J. Hinch, but it feels like a lost opportunity to give the manager second thoughts about sticking with Rondon as the team's primary closer.
More News
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: Makes second appearance for Astros•
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: Makes debut, pitches eighth inning•
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: Reinstated from suspension•
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: Throws scoreless inning in minors•
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: To make rehab appearance at Double-A•
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: Traded to Houston•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...