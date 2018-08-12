Astros' Roberto Osuna: Tagged with loss

Osuna (1-1) took the loss after allowing one run on two hits while striking out one over one inning in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Osuna entered the game in the 10th inning after closer Hector Rondon blew the save in the ninth. After getting the first out, he allowed a single to Dee Gordon and a double to Mitch Haniger, producing the first run he's allowed in four appearances since being acquired by Houston. It's doubtful if Osuna shut down the M's, it would have altered the closer situation in the mind of manager A.J. Hinch, but it feels like a lost opportunity to give the manager second thoughts about sticking with Rondon as the team's primary closer.