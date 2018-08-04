Astros' Roberto Osuna: Throws scoreless inning in minors
Osuna allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning for Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday, Bryan Murphy of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This was Osuna's first appearance since he was traded to Houston, and the 23-year-old reliever looked in midseason form. He's eligible to be reinstated from a 75-game suspension Sunday. His exact role with the Astros has not been clarified, but he's expected to throw in high-leverage situations and possibly get save chances.
