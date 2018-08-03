Astros' Roberto Osuna: To make rehab appearance at Double-A

Osuna (suspension) will report to Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday for a rehab appearance, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Osuna was dealt from the Blue Jays to the Astros on Monday, and he'll look to return to form in the minor leagues prior to the end of his suspension Sunday. He'll likely head to Triple-A following an outing with the Hooks. Osuna figures to be deployed in high-leverage situations upon his return to the big leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories