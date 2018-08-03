Astros' Roberto Osuna: To make rehab appearance at Double-A
Osuna (suspension) will report to Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday for a rehab appearance, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Osuna was dealt from the Blue Jays to the Astros on Monday, and he'll look to return to form in the minor leagues prior to the end of his suspension Sunday. He'll likely head to Triple-A following an outing with the Hooks. Osuna figures to be deployed in high-leverage situations upon his return to the big leagues.
More News
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: Traded to Houston•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Rehab shifts to High-A•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Will return Aug. 5 even if case not resolved•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Job not in jeopardy upon Aug. 5 return•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Handed 75-game suspension•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...