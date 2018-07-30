Astros' Roberto Osuna: Traded to Houston

Osuna (suspension) was dealt to the Astros on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Osuna will be a candidate to earn save opportunities with Houston once he's eligible to return from his suspension Aug. 5. The right-hander recently shifted his rehab assignment up to the Triple-A level and will continue to spend the next week in the minors as he nears activation from a 75-game suspension for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Hector Rondon is currently serving as the Astros' closer, and may continue to do so once Osuna is on board due to his 2.41 ERA and 11.3 K/9, though Osuna is expected to take over the ninth-inning role at some point. Either way, Osuna is sure to be utilized in high-leverage situations upon his debut with Houston. In return, the Blue Jays received Ken Giles, David Paulino and Hector Perez.