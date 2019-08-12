Osuna (3-3) allowed three runs on two hits and a hit batsman to take the loss against Baltimore on Sunday.

Osuna was handed a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth but gave up a three-run, walkoff home run to former Astro Rio Ruiz. It was his fifth blown save in 31 chances and the sixth time in his last 11 outings that Osuna has given up runs.

