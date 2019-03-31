Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Back on bench Sunday
Chirinos is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros have alternated between Chirinos and Max Stassi behind the plate through four games, with Stassi getting the call Sunday. It remains to be seen if the pair will be in a true 50-50 split or if Chirinos will eventually move into a starting role.
