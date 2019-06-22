Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Benched Saturday

Chirinos is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chirinos will be receiving some maintenance after starting behind the plate the past two days. The newly activated Max Stassi (knee) will replace Chirinos at catcher for what will be his first start with the big club since May 25.

More News
Our Latest Stories