Chirinos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chirinos served as the Astros' catcher for the first two games of the series and connected on his first home run of the season Saturday, so he'll just be getting a rest for the matinee affair. Max Stassi steps in as the Astros' backstop for the day.

