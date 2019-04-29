Chirinos went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer and a walk in Sunday's 4-1 win over Cleveland.

Chirinos' third long ball of the season was a huge one. The seventh-inning blast gave the Astros a 4-1 lead that they wouldn't surrender. The veteran catcher has 10 extra-base hits and .286 average in 63 at-bats this season.

